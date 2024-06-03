Tiffany Stratton hilariously smashes pie in absent WWE star's face

WWE star Tiffany Stratton hilariously threw a pie in an absent star's face in a video that has resurfaced online this week. Stratton is currently on the SmackDown roster and was not booked for a match at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Omos has not competed in a match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5 edition of SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant was regularly featured on live events earlier this year but has not performed in a couple of months.

A video has surfaced online of Stratton throwing a pie in the big man's face earlier this year at Ninja Kidz Action Park and you can check it out below.

Tiffany Stratton competed for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bayley and Naomi last month at Backlash France. Bayley won the match by rolling up Naomi to retain her title and will be putting it on the line once again versus Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland later this month.

WWE star Bayley breaks character to praise Tiffany Stratton

Bayley recently praised Tiffany Stratton and noted her young rival had already accomplished a lot in the short time she has been in professional wrestling.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump last month, The Role Model stated that she was blown away by Stratton who has only been wrestling for a few years. The 34-year-old said it is impressive to see Tiffy at this level at such a young age.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine," she said. [From 54:38 - 55:05]

You can check out Bayley's comments in the video below:

The 25-year-old star recently shared that she would love the chance to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Flair is currently out with a major injury suffered last December and it is currently unknown when she could return.

