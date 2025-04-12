Tiffany Stratton had a huge issue on SmackDown ahead of match with Charlotte Flair, says veteran (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is involved in a heated feud with Charlotte Flair on the road to WrestleMania 41. The WWE Women's Champion was jumped by the challenger on multiple occasions during SmackDown this week.
During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo pointed out an issue with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown this week, claiming the reigning champion was struggling against her opponent on the blue brand.
"Well, Mac, they do that with everybody, bro. You've got Tiffany going with Charlotte in a week, and she's going 50-50 with somebody from NXT. I mean, Dutch, you and I booked together for a long, long time. You're trying to build her against Charlotte. She's got her hands full beating somebody from NXT. Why are they booking it that way?" [From 17:58 onwards]
For those unaware, Tiffany squared off against former two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez this week on SmackDown. Stratton picked up the win only to engage in a brawl with Charlotte Flair in a post-match angle.
The assault came despite WWE announcing that Charlotte Flair had been sent home for jumping Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot before SmackDown went on air. The commentary team also noted that both women would face disciplinary action for going off-script previously on the blue brand show.
