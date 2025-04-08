Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser share update amid WWE drama

WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser shared an update today on social media. The two stars are in a relationship in real life, and it was recently referenced by Charlotte Flair on WWE television.

Tiffany Stratton will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. The Buff Barbie and the veteran went off-script during their promo on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and took shots at each other.

Stratton noted that Flair was 0-3 in marriages after she and Andrade got divorced earlier this year. Charlotte Flair responded by claiming that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. The champion and Kaiser shared an update on Instagram today and enjoyed a drink together amid the drama.

Stratton and Kaiser shared an update on social media today. [Image credit: Tiffany Stratton's Instagram story]

Charlotte Flair missed over a year of action with a major injury before her return at Royal Rumble 2025. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match and selected Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE manager claims Tiffany Stratton is self-destructing

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the promo between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell questioned Stratton's actions on the blue brand. He claimed that the champion was "almost self-destructing" and appeared to be out of her element during the promo.

"Well, they put her in that spot. They didn't foresee that Charlotte would completely eat her lunch on interviews, I don't think. Because if they saw that, why would they put her out there? She's almost self-destructing. I don't know if it's going to hurt her that much or anything. But people who know what to look for, we kinda know. You could see Tiffany getting frustrated, and tonight she left early like, 'Bye, I'm out of here. I'm gone,' and she left." [From 18:52 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 edition of SmackDown to become WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell if she can defeat Flair at the biggest show of the year later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

