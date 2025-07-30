Tiffany Stratton makes an interesting statement as WWE SummerSlam approaches

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:44 GMT
The Women
Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton is preparing for a tough battle this weekend at SummerSlam, as she will defend her Women's Championship against the Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.

Ad

Stratton has done a great job as world champion over the past few months, so it remains unclear whether WWE Creative has plans for her to drop the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

At the same time, the reigning champion took to her Instagram account and shared a cryptic message ahead of her title match at SummerSlam.

"I’d rather be envied than pitied," she wrote on Instagram without giving any further explanation on whether she was referring to any of her rivals on SmackDown.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

At the moment, there are no signs that Tiffany Stratton will turn heel soon, but things could change after SummerSlam.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton calls herself a 'homegrown talent' in WWE

The reigning Women's Champion had nothing but great words to say about how much the WWE Performance Center has helped her in her career in pro wrestling.

Speaking with Daisha Jones of PHL17 News, Tiffany Stratton called herself a 'homegrown talent' and praised the work she did at the Performance Center.

"I think it’s so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business. And they’ve been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent. So I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works," she said. (H/T Yahoo Sports)

Stratton has taken the WWE by storm over the past year or so, first as a heel next to Nia Jax and next as Ms. Money in the Bank and Women's Champion, following a cash-in on The Irresistible Force and a face turn once she claimed the title.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications