Tiffany Stratton makes an interesting statement as WWE SummerSlam approaches

Tiffany Stratton is preparing for a tough battle this weekend at SummerSlam, as she will defend her Women's Championship against the Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.Stratton has done a great job as world champion over the past few months, so it remains unclear whether WWE Creative has plans for her to drop the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.At the same time, the reigning champion took to her Instagram account and shared a cryptic message ahead of her title match at SummerSlam.&quot;I’d rather be envied than pitied,&quot; she wrote on Instagram without giving any further explanation on whether she was referring to any of her rivals on SmackDown.At the moment, there are no signs that Tiffany Stratton will turn heel soon, but things could change after SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTiffany Stratton calls herself a 'homegrown talent' in WWEThe reigning Women's Champion had nothing but great words to say about how much the WWE Performance Center has helped her in her career in pro wrestling.Speaking with Daisha Jones of PHL17 News, Tiffany Stratton called herself a 'homegrown talent' and praised the work she did at the Performance Center.&quot;I think it’s so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business. And they’ve been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent. So I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works,&quot; she said. (H/T Yahoo Sports)Stratton has taken the WWE by storm over the past year or so, first as a heel next to Nia Jax and next as Ms. Money in the Bank and Women's Champion, following a cash-in on The Irresistible Force and a face turn once she claimed the title.