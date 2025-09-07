Tiffany Stratton Makes Shocking Confession

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently made a surprising confession. The Buff Barbie is currently involved in a rivalry with Jade Cargill.

The 26-year-old is among the most beloved babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Stratton first found massive success as a heel during her time in NXT before the main roster call-up.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Tiffany Stratton explained why she thinks being a heel was ten times easier than being a babyface. The SmackDown star further noted that being the bad guy on WWE programming comes naturally to her.

"I think being heel is ten times easier than being a babyface. You can mess up, and you can fall on your butt, and that’s totally fine as a heel; however, as a babyface, if you do that, like, the crowd could turn on you, or you could get booed, and you’re supposed to be like the face of the company and stuff like that. So, being a heel for me is how I learned wrestling. I feel like I was a heel right off the bat. So that’s why it comes so easy to me,” Stratton said.

Although Tiffany is a beloved babyface, she made a shocking claim stating that she is still learning to be likeable and working on her promos as the good guy. Stratton noted that she may go back to being a heel someday, but she is sticking to the babyface run for now.

"I’m still learning to be a babyface and be likable and not have so much stink on what I say in my promos. So, it definitely comes more natural for me to be a heel. However, bear with me. We’re learning. Maybe one day I’ll just go back to being a heel, but for now, we’re a little old babyface Tiffy," Stratton added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton comments on her past WWE gimmick

In the same podcast, Tiffany Stratton also opened up about the "Daddy’s little rich girl" character she portrayed during her time in NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed the origin of the gimmick.

Tiffany Stratton further explained why it was scrapped. She noted that Shawn Michaels told her that the promotion did not have any payoff planned for the character.

"So the Daddy’s little rich girl gimmick kind of came from like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical or like Paris Hilton, I think. So, we went with it for a little bit, and then Shawn was like, ‘We don’t have a daddy for you. We don’t really have a payoff. So I think we kind of just need to scrape it,'" she said.

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown against Jade Cargill. The Storm previously attempted to dethrone The Buff Barbie at WWE SummerSlam. However, the champion put forth an impressive performance and retained the title.

