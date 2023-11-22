Tiffany Stratton melts the internet with stunning new photos of herself

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently took to Instagram to share stunning new photos of herself.

On a recent episode of NXT, Stratton qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge with a victory over her arch-rival Fallon Henley.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton shared a new set of photos and also sent a bold message, as she remains confident in her chances of winning the Iron Survivor Challenge.

"Just updating my "the next iron survivor challenge winner" picture," wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's new photos and her message:

Stratton is a former one-time NXT Women's Champion. She lost her championship to Becky Lynch back in September. The 24-year-old will aim to eventually regain her title.

Mandy Rose reacted to being compared to Tiffany Stratton

Mandy Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion and held the title for over 400 days.

The former WWE star has often been compared to Tiffany Stratton, who established herself as a top after Rose departed from the company.

Speaking in an interview with Busted Open Radio, Rose talked about the comparisons with Stratton.

"Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there. I think there were some comparisons with them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like I love being compared to Trish Stratus, but I am my own person as well. So, I think she’s an incredible athlete. Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better so fast, it was wild. So, I definitely see that. I just think there’s so many women right now that are arriving. Some of these girls, I remember training, they just got there, and now they’re having these amazing matches. It’s crazy to see, which is awesome," said Rose.

It now remains to be seen if Stratton fulfills her expectations of winning the Iron Survivor Challenge.

