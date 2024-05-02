Tiffany Stratton opens up about being split from real-life WWE boyfriend

SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton has opened up about being separated from her WWE Superstar boyfriend and admitted that it has been a difficult adjustment.

The former NXT Women's Champion has already become a star on the main roster and will be competing in a marquee match this weekend at Backlash in France. Bayley will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match this Saturday at the premium live event. In real-life, Stratton is in a relationship with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser, who was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Stratton shared that it was difficult being on another brand than Kaiser. However, she added that while they only get to see each other a couple of days a week, it means so much more now when they spend time together.

"It's defintely... like the last couple of months since I just got called up, it's been kinda hard. We only get to see each other a couple of days. But when we do see each other, it means a lot more," she said. [H/T: BodySlam.net]

Former WWE manager compares himself to Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently compared himself to Tiffany Stratton and noted that he used to get cheered while trying to get booed as well.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that Stratton is getting cheered while portraying a heel on SmackDown. The legend stated that the same thing used to happen to him and understands what The Buff Barbie is dealing with.

"It reminds me a lot during my working days. I wanted the people to boo me, but they would all cheer. Give me money, you know, hand me bottles of whiskey and gifts. It was hard to try to get them to dislike. So, I do find that facet of her personality a lot like mine because I know what she's going through," said Stratton. [From 27:44 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton is only 25 years old and has a bright future as a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if she will be leaving Backlash 2024 as champion this weekend.

