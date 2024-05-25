Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Angel, and other superstars top latest WWE SmackDown rankings

The WWE SmackDown brand has been firing on all cylinders since WrestleMania XL and the 2024 Draft. New roster information was just released, showing what names like Tiffany Stratton, Angel, Randy Orton, and others have been doing.

The Blonde Bombshell has the most women's TV matches on WWE SmackDown in 2024, with nine at the end of the May 24 go-home episode. The rest of the top five include Naomi and Bianca Belair, tied at #2 with eight matches each, Bayley with six matches, and a three-way tie between Yim, Jade Cargill, and Dakota Kai with four matches.

Orton and Angel top the list of the most men's division WWE SmackDown TV matches for this year, tied at 11. There's a four-way tie for #2 as LA Knight, Austin Theory, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne all have 10 matches for 2024 as of last night's SmackDown. Berto is next with nine matches, Santos Escobar takes the #4 spot with eight matches, and AJ Styles rounded out the top five with seven SmackDown TV bouts in 2024.

The EST of WWE has the #1 spot on the list of the women with the most SmackDown TV wins for 2024 so far. Stratton is next with five, followed by Naomi, Cargill, Bayley, and Nia Jax, tied at #3 with three wins each. IYO SKY is ranked #4 with two TV wins this year, while the #5 spot goes to Asuka, Kairi Sane, Elektra Lopez, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter with one each.

The Legend Killer tops the list of men with the most televised SmackDown wins this year, with nine victories. Bate and Dunne are next with eight, while Escobar and Knight are tied at #3 with five wins each. Theory, Styles, Angel, Berto, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Bron Breakker, Kevin Owens, Akam, Rezar, and Grayson Waller are tied with three wins each in the #4 spot, and the top five rounds out with Dragon Lee, Drew McIntyre, and Tama Tonga at two each.

The female Superstars with the most SmackDown TV losses in 2024 so far are Yim at #1 with four losses; Stratton, Kai, and Naomi tied for #2 with three each; Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven tied for the #3 spot with two losses each; a tie for #4 with Asuka, Bayley, Sane, Chance, Carter, Cargill, Isla Dawn, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan, with one loss each. Belair, Lopez, SKY, and Jax rounded out the top five with 0 losses.

The men's division's most televised SmackDown losses in 2024 so far are Angel with eight; Berto with six at #2; Theory, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Elton Prince, and Kit Wilson tied for #3 at five each; Dawkins, Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo SIkoa tied for #4 with four each; Knight, Ford, Escobar, and Carlito tied for #5 with three each.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring finals are set

WWE will crown its 23rd King of the Ring and second Queen of the Ring on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE will feature Gunther vs. Randy Orton in the KOTR Tournament finals. Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the QOTR Tournament finals.

In addition to the tournament finals, a big surprise angle is planned for tomorrow. The following title matches are confirmed: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, Women's World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, plus Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the pre-show.

