Tiffany Stratton reveals her new WWE name

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 13:47 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: Tiffany Stratton on X)
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: Tiffany Stratton on X)

Tiffany Stratton has revealed her new WWE name. The reigning WWE Women's Champion has started calling herself "cherry" and marked the beginning of the "cherry era".

Stratton became the new Women's Champion in early 2025 by dethroning Nia Jax by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. She has successfully defended the title against major names, including Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax.

On Instagram, Stratton called herself "cherry" once again. In one of her previous posts, the reigning Women's Champion asked fans to address her by the same name. The 26-year-old superstar was previously known as "Buff Barbie" during her time in NXT.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Stratton's latest title defense of the WWE Women's Championship was against Cargill and Jax in a Triple Threat Match on SmackDown. With the win, she confirmed a match against Stephanie Vaquer at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Bill Apter believes Stephanie Vaquer has the edge over Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel

Bill Apter has predicted Stephanie Vaquer to get her hand raised over Tiffany Stratton at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The two women will cross paths over the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that Vaquer would beat Stratton despite the latter having the momentum on her side. He said:

"Oh, I think Stephanie Vaquer is going to beat her. I really do. Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the top-shelf female athlete in WWE. She has caught the fans by storm. And as hot as Tiffany is in the ring, I think Stephanie has to win this,"

Vaquer became the new WWE Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza by defeating IYO SKY to win the vacant title. The title was relinquished by Naomi after she announced her pregnancy.

