Tiffany Stratton, Rob Van Dam, Samantha Irvin, and others react after popular star quits WWE

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Tiffany Stratton, Rob Van Dam, and Samantha Irvin, recently took to social media to react to a popular star's exit from the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is former NXT star Jazmyn Nyx.Jazmyn Nyx had been performing in World Wrestling Entertainment since 2022. She became popular in the company's developmental brand after becoming a part of the Fatal Influence, which also included Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, in 2024. Nyx's teammates recently turned on her on this week's NXT, throwing her out of the faction.After reports emerged of her exiting WWE, Jazmyn confirmed it on her Instagram account. The former NXT star revealed that she was not re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion as she was unhappy with the contract she was offered.&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE; this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very, very grateful for,&quot; she said.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Tiffany Stratton, Rob Van Dam, Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Cora Jade, and more, reacted with a like on Jazmyn Nyx's post.Meanwhile, Samantha Irvin, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Karmen Petrovic, Stevie Turner, Adrana Rizzo, Fallon Henley, and Nikkita Lyons left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Jazmyn Nyx's Instagram]Jazmyn Nyx seemingly revealed she was earning less than $80,000 in WWEAfter a fan claimed under her Instagram post that NXT stars make between $80,000 - $150,000 annually, Jazmyn Nyx seemingly confirmed that she was getting paid less than that and would have stayed with the company if she was making around the abovementioned amount.&quot;Was if I was making that that would of [sic] been great!&quot;It remains to be seen what Jazym Nyx has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.