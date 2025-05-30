Tiffany Stratton's hard-hitting move against former WWE Women's Champion was a "shoot," believes veteran

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton put her championship on the line two weeks ago on an episode of SmackDown. Recently, former WWE star Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) shared his thoughts on a concerning moment that occurred during the title bout.
The Blonde Bombshell went one-on-one with Nia Jax for the Women's Championship on the May 16, 2025, edition of SmackDown. The contest saw Tiffany Stratton retain her title against her former ally.
On the REBOOKED podcast, Aiden English recalled an incident where The Buff Barbie delivered a dropkick to The Annihilator, who was holding a steel chair. The former WWE star described Tiffany Stratton's maneuver as a "shoot," highlighting its immediate and impactful execution, which quickly led to Nia Jax being busted open after the contact.
"Friday Night SmackDown—Tiffany [Stratton] and Nia [Jax]. The kick to the air at the end of the match, the shotgun shot to the head—luckily, it was the finish. Holy c*ap, Nia was holding the chair, Tiffany drop kicked it, but [sic] that was a shoot drop kick, immediate. That was the hard way. She [Jax] immediately started bleeding from the brow, and it was quick too," English said. [From 04:13 to 04:42]
WWE veteran questions Tiffany Stratton's remark on SmackDown
Last week on the Friday night show, The Buff Barbie took shots at two former women's world champions. She referred to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as 'vintage.'
Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Dutch Mantell stated that Tiffany Stratton's remark negatively impacted the senior figures who were trying to promote her. The former WWE manager speculated that a writer had prompted the 26-year-old champion to say it, and that The Queen probably disliked the line.
"Bad mistake. They shouldn't do that. It hurts the older people that are trying to make her a star. And I'm sure she didn't come up with that on her own. The writer told her to say it, but I guarantee you Charlotte Flair didn't like that," Mantell said.
Fans will have to wait and see if Jax and Stratton will once again collide for the Women's Championship very shortly.