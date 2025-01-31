Tiffany Stratton sends a bold message ahead of the Royal Rumble; she isn't scheduled to defend her title at the show

Tiffany Stratton sent a message ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She isn't scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship at the show.

The 25-year-old won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax and dethroned her after Jax's successful title defense against Naomi.

On Instagram, Stratton shared photos while posing with the WWE Women's Championship and sent a bold message.

"I see champions in a room full of mirrors," wrote Stratton.

Stratton marked her first successful title defense with a win over Bayley on the January 17 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Buff Barbie's next challenger has yet to be decided. However, she might face Nia Jax, who has yet to invoke her rematch for the WWE Women's Championship.

Mandy Rose called out Tiffany Stratton for using her slogan

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose called out Tiffany Stratton, accusing the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion of using her slogan.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose took shots at Stratton and even called her a "bit*h." She said:

"Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan, 'Put some respect on my name,'" Rose said. "To be honest, I wasn't even watching it. I got so many tweets about it and I was like, 'What is going on?' and I saw the clip and this b***h even used the same kinda tone. I was like, hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can't take our words from each other."

On the January 10 edition of SmackDown, Stratton addressed the WWE Universe and asked them to put "respect" on her name. The promo caught Rose's attention.

