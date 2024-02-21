Tiffany Stratton sends one-word message ahead of Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton has a simple message for everyone ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Stratton was one of the brightest young stars in NXT when she debuted on the main roster in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. She was then signed to a contract by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, confirming her stay on the main roster.

The 24-year-old WWE superstar won her debut match against Michin Mia Yim. She followed it up by qualifying for the women's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Zelina Vega.

In a post on her Instagram account, Tiffany Stratton delivered a simple message ahead of the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. Stratton believes she's more than qualified to win the match and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40:

"Overqualified," Stratton wrote.

Tiffany Stratton is set to face Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match. The winner will challenge either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Tiffany Stratton is unhappy being separated from Ludwig Kaiser

Some people might not know this, but Tiffany Stratton is in a relationship with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. Stratton is unhappy with being separated from Kaiser, who is assigned to WWE RAW.

They have different schedules and only see each other twice a week. However, they are moving forward with their relationship and will rent out a bigger apartment soon:

"As some of you may know, my boyfriend is on Monday Night RAW and I'm on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which freakin' sucks," Stratton said. "We have the complete opposite of schedules. Like, he comes in Tuesday morning, I leave Thursday afternoon. We only have like two days together really because he's on the live shows every single weekend. But, it's okay." [1:06 - 1:36]

She added:

"Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon and we're gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just renting, but you get it. But I'm so excited because we live in a freakin' one-bedroom apartment and we just have so much stuff. All these suitcases - we practically live out of suitcases, so we just need more room to store everything. I have so much freakin' clothes, and, so does he, so we need a bigger closet, we need an extra room, we need it all, so I'm so excited." [1:45 - 2:18]

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this coming Saturday? Share your answers in the comments section below.

