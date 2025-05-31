Tiffany Stratton shares stunning photos; sends two-word message after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton shared new pictures following the latest episode of SmackDown. She was seen in a backstage segment on the blue brand.

With Money in the Bank 2025 right around the corner, Stratton has been keeping a close eye on the qualifying matches. In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton on the May 30 edition of the Friday night show, the reigning WWE Women's Champion claimed she was handling the pressure by being prepared. Moments later, Naomi confronted Tiffy and asserted she was coming after her title. The Glow had defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to punch her ticket to the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Taking to Instagram, Tiffany Stratton posted a few stunning backstage photographs from this week's SmackDown and sent a two-word message.

"Casual Friday," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

The Buff Barbie won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last year in Toronto, Canada. The 26-year-old eventually cashed in her MITB contract on Nia Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion on the January 3 episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE star says Tiffany Stratton's move against Nia Jax was a "shoot"

The Buff Barbie faced The Annihilator for the WWE Women's Champion on the May 16 edition of the blue brand. In the closing moments, Stratton hit a dropkick to her opponent, who was holding a steel chair. The impact caused Nia Jax to be busted open instantly, leading to her defeat.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, former World Wrestling Entertainment star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) claimed Tiffany Stratton's hard-hitting move against the real-life Bloodline member was a "shoot."

"Friday Night SmackDown—Tiffany [Stratton] and Nia [Jax]. The kick to the air at the end of the match, the shotgun shot to the head—luckily, it was the finish. Holy c*ap, Nia was holding the chair, Tiffany drop kicked it, but [sic] that was a shoot drop kick, immediate. That was the hard way. She [Jax] immediately started bleeding from the brow, and it was quick too," he said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

Only time will tell which female superstar secures the coveted MITB briefcase to potentially cash in on Tiffany Stratton down the line.

