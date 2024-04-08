Tiffany Stratton wins Slammy Award for NXT Superstar of The Year

At the 2024 Slammy Awards during WrestleMania weekend, Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Superstar of The Year award.

Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion, who debuted on the brand in 2021. Her reign as Women's Champion in developmental brand ended at the hands of Becky Lynch after 107 days last year. The Buff Barbie made her SmackDown debut after Royal Rumble earlier this year after having an incredible 2023 in NXT. She currently finding success on the main roster and reportedly impressed the company higher-ups with her performance.

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 40, the 24-year-old was awarded the Slammy for NXT Superstar of the Year. Apart from Stratton, superstars including LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and others were also awarded Slammy Awards for their respective categories.

Watch Stratton receive her Slammy Award for NXT Superstar of The Year:

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her main roster call-up

Tiffany Stratton recently discussed her main roster call-up and joining the SmackDown brand.

Speaking on DOWNUNDER The Ring, the former NXT Women's Champion described her main roster call-up as a "wild" experience. She also opened up about qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match.

“It’s been wild. I was just called up to SmackDown four weeks ago, and then qualified for the Elimination Chamber match a couple weeks ago,” she said. “It’s been crazy, and I’m just trying to be in the moment and not think about the future too much. It’s been surreal," she said.

During the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Stratton stole the show in Perth, Australia. A large portion of the WWE Universe was rooting for the young star to win the Chamber Match but she was eliminated from the match by Liv Morgan.

Since moving up to the main roster, Stratton has already shared the ring with superstars including 'Michin' Mia Yim, Naomi, and others. However, the former NXT sensation wasn't featured on this year's WrestleMania card.

It remains to be seen if WWE has any major plans for Tiffany Stratton following WrestleMania 40.

