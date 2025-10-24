"til death do us part" - Bayley sends an emotional message

Bayley has sent a very emotional message. She had something to say with a post on social media. Bayley sent a message to CarmellaBayley has wished the star well on her birthday, sending her emotional messages. The former Hugger said that the star was her partner as well, sending the fond message while also sharing a picture of them together, lying down. Bayley said that Carmella was her life partner and said that she was her wife as well. She said that no words could describe how grateful she was to have her in her life in WWE. She ended by saying that the star was the best person ever and that they would only be parted by death.&quot;BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LIFE PARTNER/MY WIFE No words can describe how grateful I am to have you in my life every single day. Best person ever…til death do us part! #BayMella @theleahvandale&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately for Bayley, Carmella's WWE career is at an end for nowThe former WWE star has spoken about how she is in her &quot;mom&quot; era and is enjoying this time. SHe said that she did not think that she'd enjoy being at home so much over being out there and working. The star said that working in WWE had been very hard, but kept the option open for a future return, saying, &quot;never say never.&quot;&quot;I don’t have any plans. I’m so in my mom era and I love it. Never in a million years did I think I would enjoy being at home and being a mom more than working and hustling, but I feel like I did that for so long. The grind in WWE is so hard; it’s like we don’t have an off-season. You’re on the road 52 weeks a year and for the first time in my life, I’m enjoying just a slower pace of life. I think eventually I would love to go back at some point. So, never say never,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen what she does next.