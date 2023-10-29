"Time to fulfill the prophecy"- Fans go wild over former WWE champion potentially returning after over three years

Triple H has done an excellent job at bolstering the WWE roster by bringing in multiple formerly released stars and promoting multiple names from NXT. Another name who was let go from the promotion during the infamous budget cuts of 2020 is Heath Slater. However, the star is once again a free agent, and many are excited about him potentially returning to his old hunting ground.

Heath Slater was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 14 years. He made his main roster debut in 2010 as a part of the Nexus. The 40-year-old also had a notable run as a part of 3MB, and his tag team run with Rhyno also gained traction with fans.

Slater joined IMPACT Wrestling upon leaving WWE in 2020. He went on to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship alongside his old partner, Rhyno. However, a recent report noted that the star has wrapped up his contract with Nashville-based promotion and is now a free agent.

The news caused a major buzz in the wrestling world, and many want to see him return to the sports entertainment juggernaut to fulfill the 3MB prophecy as the other two members of the group, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, also returned to the company after getting released to win the world title.

Heath Slater rejected a return to WWE in 2021

Despite not being a prominent face on WWE programming, Heath Slater managed to win over fans in the limited screen time he used to get. The star got particularly over after the 2016 Draft when he was not drafted to any brand and worked the gimmick of a desperate father with several children to support.

While he was released from his WWE contract in 2020 due to budget cuts, the star later revealed that he got an offer to return a few months later. However, he rejected it due to the pay difference.

"They offered me one back, but it was like half of what I was making. I was like, ‘Nah, I need to find myself and do other things and just chill. Just breathe and relax and spend time with the family. Just chill.’ I never burned any bridges up there, they all know me. I still talk to more than half the people [in WWE]. I was there for so long and we were friends. It’s no hard feelings. I told them, ‘I just want to go and do my thing for a little bit.’ They were like, ‘We don’t blame you, you get it.’ That was it," said Slater.

However, things have turned around since then, and the 40-year-old is now open to a return. It'll be interesting to see if Triple H and Co. decide to call him back.

