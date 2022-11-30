Mandy Rose has successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against numerous top stars over the last year.

She was recently handed a warning by another WWE Superstar in the form of Cora Jade. Taking to Twitter, the rising NXT sensation put Rose on notice with a two-word message.

Jade will be participating in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge and seems confident about winning the whole thing and further dethroning Rose.

"Times up @WWE_MandyRose" wrote Jade.

Jade established herself as one of the most popular stars in NXT, courtesy of her work in 2022.

She started off the year as a lovable babyface but eventually turned heel by betraying her long-term friend and former tag team partner, Roxanne Perez. The duo also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships this year.

Mandy Rose has claimed she feels much more respected in NXT

Mandy Rose was recently in conversation with Chris Van Vliet, and during the interview, she spoke about her current run on NXT.

The 32-year-old, who has no shortage of main roster experience, claimed that she doesn't mind being NXT Women's Champion for a long time. She added that she would like to have Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne experience the main roster.

Rose said:

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel. Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it."

Mandy Rose's latest title defense was against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match. She also defeated Fyre at Halloween Havoc 2022.

