Titus O'Neil discloses what "many people" don't understand about WWE (Exclusive)

Titus O'Neil's in-ring career is now a thing of the past, having phased out of his role as a competitor. However, his work behind the scenes has had the biggest impact.

He spoke to Sportskeeda about the importance of the WWE platform and disclosed something important about the promotion.

Titus O'Neil, along with the likes of Dana Brooke and Otis, participated in a program for the Special Olympics in a unified workout. It also involved NIL (Next in Line) athletes, who are potentially future WWE stars. He spoke to Emily Mae on Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive.

Titus O'Neil said that many people don't understand that WWE is a global company, and emphasized the importance of using the platform for good:

"It's great because we get a chance to utilize our platform for good. So many people don't understand that WWE is a global company. And therefore we get to put smiles on people's faces across the globe.

But when you're participating in putting smiles on people's faces and in return you get a smile put on your face, it's a wonderful and incredible feeling because we understand the power of our platform.

From the WWE superstars individually to us collectively as a company, we really have a chance to make some positive change and positive moments for so many people." (1:32-2:09)

Titus O'Neil recently sent a heartfelt message to Batista

Titus O'Neil @TitusONeilWWE

Keep Winning and Inspiring Happy Birthday to one of my absolute Best Friends on the planet and my BROTHER @DaveBautista Keep Winning and Inspiring Happy Birthday to one of my absolute Best Friends on the planet and my BROTHER @DaveBautista Keep Winning and Inspiring ❤️ https://t.co/XGl0dMuilP

Titus happens to be close friends with future WWE Hall of Famer, Batista. It was the 54-year-old who came to O'Neil's support when he was suspended for a couple of months for pulling Vince McMahon's hand during Daniel Bryan's retirement ceremony.

A couple of weeks back, Titus sent a heartfelt message to Batista on Twitter - calling him one of his best friends.

