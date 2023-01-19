"Keep winning and inspiring" - WWE Superstar sends Batista a heartfelt message on his 54th birthday

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil sent his good friend Batista a happy birthday message today.

Batista, known by his real name Dave Bautista in Hollywood, has found success in acting following his wrestling career. He recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and was praised by the film's director, Rian Johnson, as being the best wrestler-turned-actor in the business. Dave portrayed Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but recently announced that he will no longer be playing the character moving forward.

The 54-year-old wrestled his final match against his former Evolution stablemate, current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The Animal and The Game battled at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Triple H was able to win the grueling match. Batista then stepped away from the world of professional wrestling and focused on his acting career.

Batista and Titus O'Neil remain close friends to this day. Titus mainly serves as the company's Global Ambassador nowadays but has not retired from in-ring competition. The 45-year-old took to Twitter today to send a heartfelt birthday message to his close friend.

"Happy Birthday to one of my absolute Best Friends on the planet and my BROTHER @DaveBautista Keep Winning and Inspiring ❤️," tweeted Titus O'Neil.

Former WWE Champion praises Batista's acting

Wrestling veteran Ric Flair recently complimented Batista for his work on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy praised Batista for transforming into his character on screen. He noted that Dave lost weight for the role and stole the show while sharing the silver screen with Daniel Craig.

"No, but I talked to Dave. I didn't see Dave. I'm sure he was there. But I'll tell you what? Have you seen Dave in that new movie? Oh my god! He steals the show! I know that having Daniel Craig is a big deal, but man, Dave ate him alive in that. Dave was phenomenal. He's lost weight. He looks great. I'm actually going to try to have lunch with him on Thursday because he has to leave back on set." [20:34 - 21:06]

James Bond @007 Wishing @DaveBautista a very big Happy Birthday. Here he is between takes on the train fight scene from SPECTRE with Daniel Craig. Wishing @DaveBautista a very big Happy Birthday. Here he is between takes on the train fight scene from SPECTRE with Daniel Craig. https://t.co/hUZgRQ1ohn

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but had to back out due to prior commitments. Time will tell when The Animal takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame and appears in front of the WWE Universe again.

What are some of your favorite moments of Batista's wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.

