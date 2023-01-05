5 WWE Superstars who could replace Batista in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Former WWE Superstar Batista has had a very successful acting career following his retirement from professional wrestling. His final match was a loss to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

He played Marvel's Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Now that he is done playing the part, Batista wants to focus on more dramatic work and disclosed to GQ that he does not want Drax to be his legacy when it comes to acting.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars that could replace Batista in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Adam Copeland had already begun his acting career when he thought he couldn't wrestle anymore. Edge has announced that he plans to retire from wrestling when the company returns to Toronto in 2023.

In October, it was reported by Variety that Copeland was cast in the upcoming 'Percy Jackson' series on Disney+. Edge already has the look of a superhero, but has developed his acting chops over the past few years and could be a natural fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#4. John Cena

John Cena already portrays DC Comics superhero The Peacemaker on HBO Max but would be another great option to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 45-year-old recently returned to WWE on SmackDown and looked to be in tremendous shape.

Cena is a real-life superhero in the eyes of many young WWE fans, so it would likely lead to additional success at the box office for future Marvel films if he were to join the next project. Another plus is that Drax the Destroyer is a bald character and John may be looking for a reason to shave his head.

#3. Braun Strowman

PHREEKEE @Phreekee91 #GodOfWar You know who'd be also a great pick playing Kratos besides Christopher Judge? Braun Strowman. #GodofWarRagnarok You know who'd be also a great pick playing Kratos besides Christopher Judge? Braun Strowman. #GodofWarRagnarok #GodOfWar https://t.co/Ocssew0kMk

Braun Strowman is a freak of nature and would dominate the silver screen if he ever were to go into acting. His line reading may not be the best, but The Monster of All Monsters is a physical specimen that would more than make up for his lack of experience as an actor.

The 39-year-old is currently involved in a feud with Gunther on the blue brand. If he can't defeat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship, perhaps Strowman will look outside of WWE to find success going forward.

#2. Omos

Now: The Monster being towered by a Foreign Giant.

#WWE #SmackDown #Omos #BraunStrowman Then: The Giant being towered by a Foreign Giant.Now: The Monster being towered by a Foreign Giant. Then: The Giant being towered by a Foreign Giant. Now: The Monster being towered by a Foreign Giant.#WWE #SmackDown #Omos #BraunStrowman https://t.co/8IRCGGajUr

Omos comes off as a gentleman in every interview he has ever given, but it is apparent that he is limited in the ring. There will always be a place in wrestling for giant athletes, but a superstar has to bring more to the table nowadays to remain relevant.

The Nigerian Giant was paired up with MVP leading into his match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Strowman beat MVP down on an episode of SmackDown before the premium live event and went on to defeat Omos via pinfall.

MVP appears to be orchestrating a reunion for The Hurt Business on RAW and Omos hasn't been seen since Crown Jewel in November 2022. Omos could be used as a special attraction for the promotion and try his hand at acting when he's not required to be at RAW or SmackDown.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 857 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 857 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 🎯 https://t.co/2uiG8bVYeI

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for an astounding 857 days and counting. Roman is without a doubt the biggest star in the company but doesn't appear on TV as much as he used to.

The 37-year-old will likely continue to wind down his wrestling dates in the years ahead and has already expressed interest in acting. The Tribal Chief would make an incredible addition to Marvel's films.

Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show in November 2022 and disclosed that WWE has given him the skills to succeed in Hollywood:

“That's something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me."

Time will tell when Reigns decides to hang up his wrestling boots and pursue a career in acting.

