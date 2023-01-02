Did John Cena wear a wig earlier to hide his bald spot?

John Cena made an exciting return to WWE on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

The Cenation leader returned to action on the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown after a year-long absence. He teamed up with his former opponent Kevin Owens to successfully challenge two members of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

Besides his performance, one of the things that has been a topic of discussion among fans is his noticeable bald spot.

Multiple fans tweeted about the state of the 45-year-old star's hair since he hasn't always looked like that. John mainly sported a buzzcut during his run in WWE, except in 2018 when had grown it out to attract movie roles. This meant John Cena was never seen in a noticeable wig in the ring or on the big screen.

“I think there’s a lot of dedicated WWE fans out there and people are used to John Cena the character looking a certain way. Especially when John Cena — I hate third personing myself — but, me the character is very close to me, the person. I really enjoy the movie making process. I enjoy telling stories like we do in WWE through movies. This (motioning at his hair) is an uncomfortable situation for me to embrace that I dig so hopefully it will give me more opportunities to tell more stories and that’s my goal." [H/T BodySlam.Net]

John Cena's hairstyle once got him in trouble

In his formative years in the Stamford-based promotion, the 16-time World Champion sported long, blond-dyed hair, which was later trimmed into a notable black-colored military cut. As it turns out, this was influenced by none other than Vince McMahon himself.

In an interview with WWE in 2014, the 45-year-old shared that McMahon told him to get a haircut prior to his debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle on SmackDown.

“They literally dragged me by the arm to Vince’s office, threw me in and asked him, ‘What do you think?’ I had ridiculously ugly, long, super-dyed blond hair that was shaved bald on the sides. He turned around and with a disgusted look on his face, he said, ‘Cut his hair,’ and I was whisked away from Vince like an assembly line,”

Although the state of the Peacemaker actor's scalp has evoked a strong response from fans, his physique and performance in multiple movies and TV shows suggest that there is nothing lacking in the department that matters the most.

