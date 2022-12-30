Hall of Famer feels WWE sale is "more plausible" with Vince McMahon no longer in the picture

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the company being up for sale in the new year.

WWE has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2022, with several changes affecting its current landscape. While the company drew in record profits, they were also embroiled in controversy as Vince McMahon was named in an alleged misconduct case. There was also chatter about whether the top management would consider selling the company, particularly with some investors and television giants showing interest.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on the subject this week during his interview with SEScoops. The former RAW General Manager felt there was a higher chance of a sale without Mr. McMahon in the picture. Eric detailed that Vince was still the majority shareholder in the company and would have a say in how things went down.

"I’d say, right now it’s more plausible to me that the WWE would sell because Vince McMahon is no longer, at least visibly in the picture. He is still in the picture as a majority shareholder, and guess what? He can still say no. It’s his company. It is possible even though Vince isn’t the CEO or Chairman that Vince could step up and prevent a sale. I don’t know why he would do that at this stage of his life with the amount of money that would be involved." (H/T SEScoops)

Vince McMahon could return to WWE according to Vince Russo

Another former employee of the company, Vince Russo, recently spoke about the possibility of Vince making a comeback.

Speaking on Legion of RAW earlier this week, Russo recalled some rumors about Mr. McMahon feeling that he acted on bad advice and stepped away from his roles and responsibilities as Chairman and CEO.

"He thinks he should've never stepped away and he thinks that he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be the least bit surprised to at least see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023."

Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News @FightfulSelect



He's not wanted back, by those we heard from



Full story for subscribers of We've spoken to over a dozen employees, staff and talent today about WSJ's report that Vince McMahon wants to return.He's not wanted back, by those we heard fromFull story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com We've spoken to over a dozen employees, staff and talent today about WSJ's report that Vince McMahon wants to return.He's not wanted back, by those we heard fromFull story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/YpwlPJ7hQi

The former writer said that he would not be surprised to see McMahon pop up again next year.

