Titus O'Neil posts picture with former WWE Intercontinental Champion and his wife at sporting event

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Titus O'Neil was spotted with former United States Champion Apollo Crews during the Tampa Bay Lightning's NHL encounter against the New York Rangers today.

Titus and Apollo are no strangers, as they were part of the former's Titus Brand faction. The WWE Warrior Award winner recruited Apollo Crews as the first member of his faction in 2016 after the latter was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Akira Tozawa joined as the second member, and the group was rebranded as Titus Worldwide. Tozawa was also made the face of the faction. Later, Dana Brooke also became a part of the faction.

O'Neil took to Twitter to post pictures with his former stablemate during the game. The WrestleMania 37 host also shared a picture with Crews' wife Linda, who also attended the game:

"So great to host Brother @WWEApollo and His Beautiful Wife Linda today"

You can check out the tweet below:

The game ended as the Tampa Bay Lightning won 3-2 against the New York Rangers. Titus, supporting the winning team, recently appeared as the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit held on May 29, 2022, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

Titus O'Neil details his conversations with The Undertaker

The 45-year-old discussed how he felt when he first conversed with The Undertaker, one of the most iconic superstars to step foot into the WWE ring.

During an appearance on the radio show Beckles and Recher, O'Neil said he was very intimidated during his first meeting with The Phenom:

“First coming in, it was scary. I mean, he’s very intimidating. But once you get to know him, you realize he truly loves this business and wants it to continue to thrive. He’s just one of those guys, I didn’t bust my tail all these years to just come and not take it seriously. But you look at how big he is and the stuff that he did. He’s 6’8, 6’7. He’s probably close to 3oo lbs. I mean, he’s just diving over the rope, you know, head first, almost killing himself a couple of times.” (H/T: EWrestling News)

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

Titus O'Neil has been associated with WWE since 2009, when he was exploring himself in the promotion's developmental territories. He's now a major part of the promotion and is the Global Ambassador of WWE.

