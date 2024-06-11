TKO could axe NXT for financial reasons, WWE veteran believes (Exclusive)

WWE's up-and-coming stars usually hone their craft in NXT before receiving a call-up to the main roster. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, would not be surprised if the developmental brand soon became a thing of the past.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H led NXT's creative direction for over a decade before assuming the same role on the main roster in 2022. The Game's close friend and D-Generation X stablemate Shawn Michaels is now in charge of booking the Tuesday night show.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. He speculated that WWE's parent company TKO could decide to axe NXT if the developmental program does not bring in enough money:

"It's interesting because we have to start thinking differently. They're not the WWE anymore. They are answering to other people, bro, and you don't know how those other people are thinking, what they're seeing. But, bro, you do know this, here's the bottom line, bro: it's dollars and cents," Russo said. [9:52 – 10:12]

Vince Russo on TKO's possible view of NXT

While Shawn Michaels and Triple H have been passionate about WWE developmental for many years, Vince Russo does not think TKO higher-ups share their enthusiasm.

The 63-year-old added that company officials will not be afraid to make tough decisions for the sake of business:

"If they're looking at NXT, man, and the cost, and if they're not making money back on that through a television deal, whatever the case may be, they're not gonna have the ties to it that the WWE would have had. You know what I'm saying? They're gonna look at it strictly as business," Russo continued. [10:15 – 10:36]

In the same episode, EC3 gave his reaction to a significant change Triple H has made from the Vince McMahon era.

