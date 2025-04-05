TKO reacts after Paul Heyman betrays Roman Reigns for CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, recently reacted to Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns for CM Punk on Friday Night SmackDown. The Second City Saint cashed in his favor on this week's blue brand.

After teasing it for months, CM Punk finally revealed what he wanted from Paul Heyman. During the segment on this week's SmackDown, The Best in the World said he wanted to force Roman Reigns out of his comfort zone, revealing that The Wiseman needed to be on Punk's side during the Triple Threat clash between him, Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

The OTC was shocked to hear this and asked The Wiseman to refuse Punk's demands. However, Heyman betrayed his Tribal Chief by telling him he couldn't say no to The Second City Saint.

WWE's official Instagram handle posted a clip of Paul Heyman saying no Roman Reigns from SmackDown.

Check out the post below:

This post caught the attention of the TKO Group's official Instagram handle, who reacted to it with a shocking face emoji.

Check out a screenshot of the reaction below:

Screenshot of TKO Group's reaction [Image credit: WWE's Instagram handle]

Eric Bischoff believes CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins shouldn't be the main event at WWE WrestleMania 41

After WWE announced that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins would be the main event at WrestleMania 41, Eric Bischoff talked about it on his 83 Weeks podcast.

The veteran said it should not be the main event as the company had no huge buildup to their match. Bischoff added that the only reason the match was main eventing 'Mania was because of the huge star power.

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?"

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Paul Heyman and CM Punk's alliance at WrestleMania 41.

