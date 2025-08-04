TNA made one "huge mistake" with Hulk Hogan, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan worked for TNA from October 2009 to October 2013. In a recent video, veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recalled how the company made a "huge mistake" with The Hulkster's contract.

Ad

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Russo famously clashed with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer over a creative decision at WCW Bash at the Beach 2000. However, the two made amends when they crossed paths again in TNA.

Russo spoke to Sportskeeda host Mac Davis about Hogan's legacy in the wrestling business. Reflecting on their time together in TNA, the 64-year-old revealed he raised concerns about the legendary wrestler's creative control clause.

Ad

Trending

"He [a TNA higher-up] came to me and he said, 'Vince, you know we're bringing in Hulk and Eric [Bischoff]?'" Russo stated. "I said, 'Yeah, fine.' He said, 'Well, Hulk wants creative control. What do you think about that?' And I said, 'Bro,' I can't remember the dude's name. It began with a D. I said, 'Bro, I'm telling you, don't do that. That's a huge mistake. You cannot give creative control to any wrestler.'" [2:20 – 2:43]

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's thoughts on former TNA President Dixie Carter hiring Eric Bischoff as part of Hulk Hogan's deal.

Vince Russo felt vindicated after Hulk Hogan's departure

Before leaving TNA, Hulk Hogan's character refused an offer from Dixie Carter to remain with the company. Carter even grabbed hold of The Hulkster's leg on the entrance ramp in a desperate attempt to convince him to stay.

Ad

Vince Russo believes that moment showed why Carter should not have allowed Hogan to write his own storylines:

"What was the last scene you seen in TNA? Hulk Hogan's walking out with Dixie grabbing onto his ankles begging him to stay. That was Hulk's creative control, and she looked like a total fool." [2:45 – 2:58]

Hogan worked for TNA as a creative team member, on-screen character, and occasional wrestler. The six-time WWE Champion's final televised match ended in defeat against Sting at Bound for Glory 2011.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!