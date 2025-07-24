TNA Wrestling releases a statement following WWE legend Hulk Hogan's tragic death

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:37 GMT
Hulk Hogan passes away at the age of 71! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 71 due to a reported cardiac arrest. Today, TNA Wrestling released a statement on behalf of their president, Carlos Silva, following the veteran's untimely passing.

TNA played a huge part in Hulk Hogan's career from the 2000s to the mid-2010s, as The Hulkster entertained the audience from the Nashville-based promotion. The veteran was involved in several storylines during his time with the company and also competed inside the ring against many notable names from the past.

Today, TMZ and PWInsider reported that Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71. The Hall of Famer reportedly had a cardiac arrest, and fans and fellow wrestlers have been mourning the untimely death of the megastar. Later, TNA Wrestling issued a statement on behalf of their president, Carlos Silva, following the multi-time World Champion's passing.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace," Silva's statement from TNA Wrestling's X account.
Ric Flair pays tribute following WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's tragic death

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have crossed paths in several promotions throughout their iconic careers. From their matches in WWE and WCW to their short-term alliance in TNA Wrestling alongside Fortune and Immortal, the two have had countless segments and matches over the years.

Today, Ric Flair paid tribute to his friend and long-time in-ring WWE rival, Hulk Hogan, following his unfortunate passing at the age of 71. Moreover, Flair shared a personal story when The Hulkster helped him out during a personal crisis and was the first one to visit The Nature Boy when he was hospitalized.

Hulk Hogan changed the landscape of professional wrestling forever, and The Hulkster's legacy is hard to replicate.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
