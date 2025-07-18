TNA Wrestling teases WWE legend's appearance; Joe Hendry reacts

Joe Hendry is preparing for a title match against Mike Santana and current TNA World Champion Trick Williams at Slammiversary this weekend. The former champion took to his social media accounts to react to a major tease by TNA.

The company released a video on its social media accounts and teased that WWE legend AJ Styles was expected to make his TNA return and show up at Slammiversary.

Joe Hendry shared his excitement about the potential arrival of The Phenomenal One and reacted with a couple of clapping hands emojis.

It is unclear what Styles will do at Slammiversary, but we could assume that he would target whoever survives the triple threat match for the TNA World Championship.

Trick Williams wants to face AJ Styles should he survive the match with Mike Santana & Joe Hendry

The reigning TNA World Champion is preparing for a tough battle this weekend, but he is confident that he will stand tall and retain his title at Slammiversary.

And should this happen, Trick Williams has already marked his next target, as he revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I want AJ Styles. I like it. I want AJ Styles. People chanting his name during my promo on Saturday here in Atlanta? I find that disrespectful. So, if they want to see who's the greatest TNA champ of all time, let's talk about it. Man, bring out AJ Styles and run against Trick Williams one time. Let's see what happens," Trick Williams said.

The reigning champion will need to keep his eyes open not only for his opponents and AJ Styles, but for NXT faction DarkState. The group has recently started a feud with TNA stars, including Matt Cardona and The System, who showed up on NXT this past Tuesday and confronted DarkState along with Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.

