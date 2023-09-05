"To my former road husband"- 35-year-old former WWE Superstar sends a message to Chad Gable after amazing display on RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable was amazing to watch in the latest episode of RAW. He rightfully earned a message of appreciation from 35-year-old Matthew Rehwoldt(fka Aiden English).

Gable put everything on the table in order to defeat Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion in the latest episode of the red brand. However, even after an amazing display of action, the Alpha Academy member wasn't able to dethrone The Ring General. Nonetheless, the former earned the respect of the whole WWE Universe.

Following the show, English took to Twitter to appreciate Chad Gable's performance and wrote that his "former road husband" deserves the world.

"Chad Gable is SO DAMN GOOD. Always has been…To my former road husband: you deserve the world," Aiden English tweeted.

During English's time in the Stamford-based promotion, he worked with the Alpha Academy member on a few occasions. In 2014, the former teamed up with Simon Gotch in NXT and competed in a four-way tag team match, which was won by Chad Gable and his teammate Jason Jordan. They faced each other again in 2016 as well.

Chad Gable felt the pressure after learning that his match against Gunther would be a main event on WWE RAW

Ahead of his match, Gable was informed that the bout would be a main event on this week's RAW. He stated that he was feeling the pressure, but it was good for him as a competitor.

"That adds a little pressure but that is good because on a night like this, you need that little extra pressure, right? That is giving me the butterflies but the good kind that you need as a competitor, as an athlete. That kind of pressure separates the men from the boys, so tonight in the main event, let's find out who the men are," said Gable.

After their bout, Gunther took shots at many WWE legends, including The Rock and Steve Austin. You can read more about it here.

