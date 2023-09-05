"When that bell rings, they all can come line up and lace my boots" - Current WWE champion takes a shot at The Rock, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels

A current WWE champion took a shot at The Rock, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and other legends. The star in question is Gunther.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Ring General went into a bout against Chad Gable with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Imperium leader is usually the one to dominate his opponents, but this time, The Alpha Academy member showed great strength and dominated Gunther throughout their match.

However, that wasn't enough to beat The Ring General as he retained the title by pinfall and became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Following the show, WWE posted an exclusive interview with Gunther backstage. After a record-breaking title defense, the host asked him what was going through his mind.

Gunther said that he wasn't surprised because he envisioned this from the moment he became champion.

"What's going through my mind? I'm not surprised. From the moment I won this prestigious championship, I saw the vision. I envisioned this very moment, that I'm the one to redefine history, redefine the legacy of the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship." [0:22 - 0:37]

He further added that people talk about their childhood heroes like The Rock, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Honky Tonk Man, but none of them can compete with him inside the ring.

"I heard them talking, I heard them discussing about their childhood heroes, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Honky Tonk Man, Steve Austin,[and] The Rock. The reality is, when that bell rings they all can come line up and lace my boots because as long as I'm alive there's no man born yet to take this title off me again. Thank you!" [0:37 - 1:00]

You can check out the interview below:

Brian Gewirtz said The Rock could make a return to WWE like John Cena if things were agreed months ago

In an interview with Ten Count, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz said that it wouldn't look good for The Rock to show up on Monday Night RAW when a writer's strike is going on.

He also said that it could happen if things were agreed between the star and the company months ago, just like with Cena.

"I think it's up to the individual what they want to do. And certainly, if things were agreed to months ago, I can see them sticking to it. But yeah, I don't think, again, I haven't talked to The Rock about it or anything like that but I think it's one of those things where people are striking and really like fighting the studios for fair pay and all the other things that come with striking, that it's not the greatest look in the world to just go, 'Alright, well, good luck guys, I'm gonna be performing live in the middle of the ring on RAW this Monday,' you know, kind of thing."

Fans want to see The Rock return to WWE amidst all the drama that is going on in The Bloodline and confront Roman Reigns.

