"Tom Aspinall knocks out The Rock in 8 seconds" - WWE legend Dwayne Johnson on potential UFC career

WWE Superstar The Rock is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Brahma Bull recently talked about a potential career in UFC.

The Rock has been a part of the professional wrestling world for almost three decades. The legend has won almost everything in WWE, and despite his packed schedule in Hollywood, he still makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. The Final Boss was last seen at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.

Dwayne Johnson was recently called in by UFC to induct legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr into the Hall of Fame. UFC's official X/Twitter handle recently posted a clip from Johnson's speech at the event, where he talked about a potential career in MMA.

The former WWE Champion expressed his love and respect for UFC before suggesting that if he ever fought a star like Tom Aspinall in an MMA match, he would get knocked out in eight seconds.

"Love the sport of MMA, as you guys know, and, umm, the respect I have and coming out here, I hear my theme song, [and] I'm like, 'Sh*t, imagine if I was an MMA fighter, like [a] UFC Heavyweight coming out to my music, my theme song, right?' That's cool. Man. Well, I don't know about that. Give it a shot, [the] headline will read, 'Tom Aspinall knocks out The Rock in 8 seconds.' [Laughs]," he said.

WWE star Cody Rhodes talked about possibly turning heel by following The Rock's lead

For those unaware, The Rock asked for Cody Rhodes' soul ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, but when The American Nightmare refused to give in to The Final Boss' demands, John Cena ended up aligning with The Brahma Bull.

During a recent interview with Kay Adams, Cody Rhodes revealed that if he had given in to The Great One's demands, he would have possibly changed his hair back to black. Rhodes also teased a heel turn, saying that he might follow The Rock's lead.

"My hair is naturally dark. I don’t know if I could go back. But if The Rock had it his way, I would have been changed already. So I think he sees something that maybe I don’t see, and that’s a very smart individual. So maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not,” said Rhodes.

It remains to be seen what The Rock has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

