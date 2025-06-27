[VIDEO] WWE icon The Rock inducts UFC legend Mark Kerr into the Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar The Rock recently made a huge appearance at the UFC Hall of Fame 2025. The Brahma Bull showed up to induct legendary fighter Mark Kerr.

UFC's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a video of Dwayne Johnson's appearance at its recent Hall of Fame ceremony. The former WWE Champion was brought in to induct legendary wrestler Mark Kerr. Johnson has a unique connection with Kerr because of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. In this biographical sports drama, The Rock will star as the MMA legend.

While inducting Kerr, the Brahma Bull said that he was extremely proud of the UFC star for never giving up in his career.

Trending

"Sometimes in life, winning becomes the enemy, and the thing that actually matters is in the loss, and that's the thing I'm so proud about Mark for is how he took those losses, the resilience to come back, and now, years later, he's getting ready to come out here and accept his rightful place into the Hall of Fame," he said.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

The Final Boss added that it was his privilege to star as Mark Kerr in the upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

"And Mark's resilience and Mark's ability to fight through loss is reflective of every fighter, every woman, every man, umm, whether fighters of the past [or] present who are going to fight this weekend and the OGs. So, I give it up to Mark Kerr. It was a privilege to play him," he added. [0:06 - 0:54]

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

The Rock is currently absent from WWE TV

The Rock was last seen on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he seemingly allied with John Cena. However, since then, The People's Champion hasn't made any appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rocky is still an integral part of the company as he is on the TKO Board of Directors. For those unaware, TKO Group Holdings is the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC.

According to several rumors, WWE's relationship with The Final Boss has not been the best in recent times, and due to some alleged tension between him and Triple H, Johnson hasn't made any appearances on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

It remains to be seen when or if The Rock will return to World Wrestling Entertainment again.

Please credit UFC's X/Twitter handle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More