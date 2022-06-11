WWE changes Tommaso Ciampa's theme song  again

WWE RAW star Ciampa has been given a new theme song several weeks into his run on the main roster.

During his heel run on NXT a few years ago, he had a theme song called No One Will Survive, which was popular among the fans. After arriving on the red brand this year, his name was shortened to simply Ciampa, and he was given a new theme song called Fight To Survive.

Many fans weren't happy with the change, which led to him addressing it on Instagram. In his post, he stated that he was a fan of the song as the title Fight To Survive resonated better with him and conveyed a better message than the title of the previous song.

During this week's episode of WWE Main Event, which was taped before RAW, Ciampa debuted his new entrance music. The song sounds a bit different from the previous two he had, but it still works with his current character.

You can check it out in the video below:

Ciampa names a few potential opponents he'd like to face in WWE

The Sicilian Psychopath had a memorable run on NXT, which included an excellent feud with Johnny Gargano. He has held the NXT Championship multiple times and headlined several TakeOvers.

During his appearance on El Brunch de WWE, he opened up about his move to RAW and who he'd be interested in facing:

"I think the best is yet to come. The exciting part for me with Monday night Raw is that there are 20 or so brand new opponents for me. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Edge, the list goes on and on. There are so many people I can step in the ring with for the first time or people I haven't stepped in the ring with in five or six years."

Ciampa was involved in a program with Mustafa Ali on RAW. They're both very talented stars and could do big things if given the opportunity.

