  Tommy Dreamer finally breaks silence on Paul Heyman saying he should be "dead" on WWE RAW

Tommy Dreamer finally breaks silence on Paul Heyman saying he should be "dead" on WWE RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:26 GMT

Tommy Dreamer (left); Paul Heyman (right) [Image credits - WWE's official website]

Paul Heyman delivered a controversial promo on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where he stated in passing that Tommy Dreamer should be "dead." The ECW veteran has now finally responded to The Wiseman's comments.

The Monday Night Show went down in Philadelphia this week, which is, of course, the home of ECW, where both Dreamer and Heyman made a name for themselves. During his promo on the show, Paul Heyman namedropped several ECW legends, including the late great Sabu, New Jack, Sandman, and others. However, it was his mention of Tommy Dreamer that got the fans talking.

Heyman saying he wished his former colleague were dead generated loud boos from the crowd and became a talking point on the internet. Dreamer has now addressed his comments on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio.

“He said, I know he’s not dead, but I should be. Then Bron Breakker had no clue I was still alive, but that’s okay. If your name is being said—and hey, I was trending #3, it was RAW, Bengals, and me, which was cool—I think that’s awesome. Just 15 more seconds of fame," said Tommy Dreamer. (H/T - Ringside News)
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Tommy Dreamer once planned to murder WWE legend Paul Heyman

A few years ago, Tommy Dreamer shared that he was in a disturbed state of mind after ECW folded in the early 2000s. The wrestling legend revealed that his mental health was so bad that he even once planned to kill The Wiseman before WrestleMania 17, before pulling the trigger on himself.

"At WrestleMania, I was gonna hop the rail and I was gonna whack Paul E. [Heyman] in the back of the head right at the announce table, then I was gonna whack myself," Dreamer said. "The ultimate martyr, I was gonna hit my pose, crack, boom, pull the trigger. Because I was that insane, don't know if I would have went through with it, but that's what I was thinking about every day."

Dreamer had revealed that a few months before ECW went out of business, he was close to signing with WCW but decided against it on Heyman's insistence. He added that he felt betrayed when the hardcore promotion eventually went defunct, and Paul Heyman quickly joined WWE as a commentator.

