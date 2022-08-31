Tommy Dreamer points out a major flaw in WWE RAW match

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer feels that the run-in in the main event of RAW didn't feel right.

This week's WWE RAW closed out with the final of the Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez faced Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the vacant women's tag team titles.

During the match, Bayley tried to interfere, which prompted the trio of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka to come down to the ring and drive her away.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said that the run-in didn't have the sense of urgency that it required.

"I was on special teams a lot in the WWE, and that is you run-in, you get hit or you hit. There was a run-in [on RAW] that looked more like a skip-in and they looked like no sense of urgency. If you have ever been in a real fight and your friend is getting beat up, or you want to go get to somebody, you have to run like you have never run before. I hate run-ins and I hate special teams because I blow up and not because I'm running because I'm so burst of energy."

Dreamer further stated that he didn't think the run-in from Belair and co. was needed in the tag team title match.

"I didn't think that needed it in that match, but it was, and if it's done, it has to be done and executed next level and not like we're skipping through the park or walking our dogs." [12:07 - 12:53]

Dreamer added that it was a nice moment for Rodriguez and Aliyah and feels that they have now got a nice platform to shine.

Will WWE run back the women's tag team match?

Following the match, fans on social media pointed out one major issue from the match. They said that Dakota Kai, who was the one pinned by Aliyah, wasn't even the legal woman in the match.

The Australian shouted in the ring that she wasn't the legal woman, which could possibly result in a rematch in the future. She later took to Twitter to send a message to her "boss" Triple H, who had posted about the tournament.

Despite the controversial finish, Kai and Sky will have to keep their disappointment to the side for now. They are slated to be in action at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, as they will team up with Bayley to face Belair, Bliss and Asuka.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will get another shot at the women's tag team titles in the near future.

