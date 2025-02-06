Tonga Loa, Bianca Belair, Dustin Rhodes, and others react to WWE star Big E's personal announcement

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Tonga Loa, Bianca Belair, and Dustin Rhodes, recently took to social media to react to Big E's personal announcement. In his post, the former New Day member talked about his latest project.

In March 2022, Big E suffered a neck injury, which sidelined him from in-ring competition indefinitely. However, the 38-year-old continues to be a part of WWE and represents the company wherever he goes. The former New Day member is also often seen on the pre-show and post-show panels of almost all the big Stamford-based promotion events, including the most recent Royal Rumble PLE.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Instagram to write about his new project outside the world of professional wrestling. Big E is all set to give a voiceover to the Bulldozer character in the new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, on Disney+.

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Tonga Loa, Dustin Rhodes, Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins, Wade Barrett, Ivar, Omos, Mia Yim, and more, reacted with a like on Big E's post. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Renee Paquette left comments on it.

Big E regrets helping Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the previous WWE Men's Royal Rumble matches

Big E has been going off on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods since they betrayed him during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebrations last December. He did something similar on this year's Royal Rumble Countdown show as well.

During the show, Big E mentioned that he regretted helping his former New Day teammates when he participated in the Rumble in previous years. The former Intercontinental Champion also mentioned that he believed he should have focused on himself in the 30-man competition.

"Look, I wasted too much of my time in the Rumble trying to help out some ingrates who I'm no longer friends with trying to save them and whatnot. So I should've focused on me; that's the lesson!" Big E said.

It remains to be seen if Big E will ever reunite with The New Day in the future.

