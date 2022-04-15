"I realized it wasn't for me" - Toni Storm opens up about her WWE release

Current All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm has commented on her departure from WWE. The former World Wonder Ring Stardom star's time at the promotion did not last long as she requested her release in December 2021. The company took no time in accepting her request.

It was reported that the reason for her exit was "burnout." She enjoyed her best time on the brand while working for NXT. Storm grabbed the NXT UK Women's Championship in 2019 by defeating Rhea Ripley. As far as her stint on the main roster is concerned, her most notable win came over Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm stated that she dreamt of working with WWE as a child, but once she was there, she realized it wasn't for her.

"There was a moment where I realized it wasn't for me. As much as I might have romanticized it as a child and thought it was my dream and what I have to accomplish, I just realized, maybe it's not and maybe it's not the place for me. Who am I to take someone else's spot that actually wants to be here? That's not fair. I'm still going to be a wrestler." [H/T: Fightful]

Dutch Mantell comments on Toni Storm leaving WWE to join AEW

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on Toni Storm joining AEW.

The retired professional wrestler spoke on an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, where he opined that it was a good move for the former Progress wrestling star to join Tony Khan's promotion.

"Good for her and good for AEW; I like that girl. The last time I saw her in SmackDown, I liked her. Her getting pie and all on her face by Charlotte Flair, I really don't blame her. I think she was probably burnt out; she was probably homesick. That is a good move for her and a good move for All Elite Wrestling." (From 21:32 - 22:39) - (H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Toni Storm just began her career in AEW last month and it would be quite interesting to see how they book the star moving forward. Do you want to see her back in WWE? Sound off below!

