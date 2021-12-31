"I'm ecstatic" – Wrestling personality lauds Toni Storm's decision to leave WWE (Exclusive)

Toni Storm's unforeseen WWE release is one of the biggest stories in wrestling, and Vince Russo reacted to the news on this week's episode of The Bro Show on Instagram Live with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Diamond Dallas Page.

An 'ecstatic' Vince Russo praised Toni Storm's courage to leave WWE. The former WWE personality said wrestling was a tricky business as he had witnessed many female stars struggle in their personal lives over the years.

Toni Storm is still just 26 years old, and Russo was pleased that the young superstar quickly realized her wrestling goals and took a bold call to quit WWE:

"I do, bro. Listen, I've said this many times, Chris. You and I've talked about this many times. It's a tough business. It has ruined lives, I mean, it has. I'm happy about the fact that somebody this young may have realized, 'You know what? This ain't the type of life I want to live.' Bro, I don't know Toni Storm...but I do know the Chynas and the Daffneys and the people that were very near and dear to me. If she realized that at a very young age, this is not for me, I'm ecstatic over that, bro."

Vince Russo also commended Storm's confidence to walk away from WWE despite being involved in a major storyline with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown:

"It takes a lot of confidence in yourself because all of a sudden you're in a spot, and you're on WWE TV, and you realize, you know what, this maybe isn't what I thought it'd be, and you've enough confidence in yourself to move on. A lot of people don't, bro. A lot of people don't."

Toni Storm asked for her release due to "burnout"

As reported earlier, Toni Storm flew home after the WWE Live Event on Tuesday and shockingly handed in her WWE release request.

Rumors suggest that the former NXT UK Women's Champion cited "burnout" as the reason for her release, and the belief is that she has an active 90-day non-compete clause in her contract.

Presently, AEW seems like the ideal destination for Toni Storm as the promotion works towards strengthening its women's division. 2022 could be Toni Storm's year as she will be one of the hottest talents in the free agency market.

