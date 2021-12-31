Current WWE Superstar feels she can make "good money" on the indies - Reports

Toni Storm's sudden WWE release has brought attention to the possibility of other female talents potentially handing in release requests.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed the topic on Fightful's Q&A show and revealed that he has not heard of any other superstars wanting out of their contracts.

However, SRS had learned about stars being interested in the monetary benefits of working on the independent circuit.

A female WWE star, whose name wasn't revealed, believes she could make "good money" by wrestling extensively on the indies.

"I've not heard of any women wanting out of their WWE deals, but I've definitely heard of some that believed that they could make good money on the independent circuit. I'll say this. I spoke with one that says that they could probably make a good amount of money on the independent circuit because there aren't a ton of former WWE long-term main roster draws that are out there," revealed Sean Ross Sapp.

In recent years, women's wrestling has transformed and there is now a greater demand for top-tier talents. Several recently released female stars from WWE have achieved notable success on the independent scene.

SRS said that people within WWE have entertained the idea of testing the free-agent market.

"A lot of people thought that when Tenille (Emma) hit the market a few years ago, that she would kind of take control of that because there weren't many globally exposed women in that sense, and it just hasn't happened. There have been some that have come from NXT. We're about to see Ember Moon hit the free-agent market, but there are some that are very interested in what that free agency, free agent, or independent type of market could be," SRS added.

WWE's depleted female roster

The WWE roster has taken a sizeable hit due to frequent mass releases, as over 100 superstars and personnel have been released in 2021.

Amongst the outgoing talents were some top female stars, who had either been at the top of the card or were tipped to be future championship players in the company.

Matt Miyagi @matt_miyagi Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo There are 9 women listed on the Smackdown Women's roster as of rn:



-- Aliyah

-- Charlotte

-- Naomi

-- Natalya

-- Sasha

-- Shayna

-- Shotzi

-- Sonya

-- Xia There are 9 women listed on the Smackdown Women's roster as of rn:-- Aliyah-- Charlotte-- Naomi-- Natalya-- Sasha-- Shayna-- Shotzi-- Sonya-- Xia WWE doesn't even have enough female talent on the Main Roster to fill out a Royal Rumble match. That's so disappointing because they had so much talent that they let go. twitter.com/_denisesalcedo… WWE doesn't even have enough female talent on the Main Roster to fill out a Royal Rumble match. That's so disappointing because they had so much talent that they let go. twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…

Every former WWE star has value on the independent market, and they could realistically earn a decent amount of money by securing bookings in multiple promotions.

Could more WWE stars be on their way out? Let us know your thoughts on the story in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you shocked to hear of Toni Storm's release? Yes No 5 votes so far