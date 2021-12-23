10 most surprising WWE releases in 2021: Where are they now?

2021 has been a mixed year for WWE with several changes over the 12 months. The most positive one has been the return of fans, enhancing the viewing experience of RAW, SmackDown, and pay-per-views.

The most negative change this year has been the mass releases. WWE let go a staggering amount of talent in 2921, with multiple sets of releases almost every month since WrestleMania 37.

These budget cuts have led to a plethora of shocking names among the cuts, including former world champions and promising stars. A lot of them were great fits for the company.

Here are the ten most surprising WWE stars released in 2021.

NOTE: This list will not cover the most recent WWE main roster superstars as they are still in their 90-day non-compete clauses. The most surprising names from that group include Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, and the entirety of Hit Row.

#10. Franky Monet

WWE released NXT's Franky Monet in November, who wasn't bound to a 30-day no-complete clause. This was surprising, considering how much of an asset Monet could've been to WWE's women's division.

Known as Taya Valkyrie again, she returned to AAA at TripleMania Regia on December 4. Valkyrie didn't hold back in her response to being let go by WWE, urging fans to stop supporting a company that has "zero respect for their talent" after John Morrison, her husband, also got released.

#9. Buddy Murphy – Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion

Buddy Murphy seemed to have a bright future in WWE, having defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins clean. But he wasn't used to his abilities and ended up being released on June 2.

The former face of 205 Live has wrestled in several places since then, most notably for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Buddy Matthews, as he is now known, made his NJPW debut against Kazuchika Okada at the Battle in the Valley event in November.

