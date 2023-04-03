"Tonight was for you kiddo" - Edge sends heartwarming message to his fan following WWE WrestleMania 39 win

WWE Superstar Edge had a successful outing on the second night of WrestleMania 39. Following his big win, The Rated-R Superstar sent out a heartwarming message to his young fan Bella.

Edge took on "The Demon" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. The two men used weapons throughout the contest and made the fight extremely physical. Balor was busted open during the clash but continued to fight on through the pain.

In the end, a Spear and a ConChairTo from The Rated-R Superstar ended The Demon’s rally. After his big win, Edge replied to a tweet from a young fan’s mother.

Bella’s mom shared a photo of her daughter from the hospital bed with the Hall of Famer’s shirt over her blanket. The Rated-R Superstar reacted to her tweet with a heartwarming message and dedicated his win to the young fighter.

"Tonight was for you kiddo. Keep fightin Bella. #FightBellaFight."

Judging by Bella’s mother’s Twitter page, it looks like she is a big fan of Kevin Owens and The Rated-R Superstar. Both her favorite stars won big at this year’s WrestleMania 39.

Edge opened up about his retirement plans ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

The Hall of Famer made a miraculous return to WWE in 2020 at the Men’s Royal Rumble. It's been nearly three years since he made his return, and it looks like he is finally planning his retirement soon.

Speaking to Fight Nation ahead of his match at WWE WrestleMania 39, the 49-year-old made a massive claim regarding his future in the ring and retirement plans.

"I don't want to go past myself by date and I'm very cognizant and aware that that's coming. I'm going to be 50 in October, there's only so so far you can go at the level that I want to be able to do it at. I still want to be able to be involved in a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania if I'm around with a guy like Finn Balor. So in a perfect world, I would love to retire in Toronto," The Hall of Famer said.

WWE often travels to Canada for big shows, and the next one could be Edge’s last in the ring. It will be interesting to see who his final opponent will be before he hangs up his boots.

