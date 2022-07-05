Top SmackDown Champion reportedly scheduled to appear with a "very-patriotic" R-Truth on tonight's WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion and SmackDown Superstar Gunther is reportedly set to appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight's July 4th edition of the red brand airs tonight and will revolve around the fallout from Money In The Bank. Dominik & Rey Mysterio are set to return to action and there is reportedly a "disgusting" segment planned involving an "Independence Day Cookout".

Gunther did not defend the Intercontinental Championship at MITB, but he is set to appear on tonight's RAW, according to a report from Fightful Select. Fightful is reporting that the 34-year-old Superstar is reportedly going to have a segment with a "very-patriotic" R-Truth tonight.

Gunther has impressed many in his call-up to WWE's main roster

Sources have claimed that Vince McMahon is impressed with the Superstar and the work that he has been putting on the blue brand since his debut.

On the June 17th episode of SmackDown, The Ring General stood tall with the Intercontinental Championship as Ludwig Kaiser cut a backstage promo. Ludwig noted that the greatest Intercontinental Champions were international stars, but the title has been "besmirched" by Americans like Ricochet.

"It has been besmirched by the likes of Ricochet, a man that embodies everything that is wrong with America. Lots of flash but very little substance. This title is never going to be held by an American ever again. It's prestige is going to be restored, and it is going to remain in the iron grip of the man who holds the mat and the Intercontinental Championship sacred, The Ring General, Gunther," - said Ludwig Kaiser. [00:40 - 01:25]

Gunther has reportedly impressed many with his current run, including legend William Regal. WWE higher-ups are said to be impressed with the former NXT UK Champion's dedication to his diet and training as well.

