"Tonight, your time is up" - Former WWE Champion issues warning to 37-year-old star ahead of SmackDown

A former WWE Champion has a lot to worry about heading into tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The road to WrestleMania is officially here following the events of Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn gave it everything he had but fell short, and now Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes is set for the main event of WrestleMania 39.

With the main event already booked, the promotion can now focus on the rest of the card. A bunch of huge names are still without a match for the biggest show of the year, including the legendary Rey Mysterio.

His son, Dominik Mysterio, has already announced that he will be invading this week's episode of SmackDown alongside fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Rhea Ripley. Ripley is scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tonight on the blue brand. Ripley and Flair will battle for the title at WrestleMania 39.

In addition to worrying about his son, Rey is also set for a match tonight against a familiar opponent. Mysterio will be facing Karrion Kross tonight in a rematch from their match on the January 27th edition of SmackDown. Mysterio picked up the win in that match and Kross will look to get revenge tonight.

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to deliver a warning to Kross ahead of tonight's show. The 48-year-old warned that Karrion's time is up as they battle tonight on the blue brand.

"Round 2 @realKILLERkross Tonight, your time is up, Booyaka! #SmackDown," tweeted Rey Mysterio.

Karrion is determined to end Rey's career and responded to the legend's warning with an hourglass emoji and a GIF of Jack Nicholson portraying The Joker in Batman (1989).

WWE SmackDown star Rey Mysterio will reportedly battle Dominik at WrestleMania 39

Dominik and his father started as a tag team and have now grown into bitter enemies on WWE television.

Dominik turned his back on Rey at Clash at the Castle last year and has been aligned with The Judgment Day ever since. Rhea Ripley and Dominik have tormented the Mysterio family by showing up uninvited to holiday events for the past few months.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dominik versus Rey at WrestleMania has been planned for a while but just hasn't been announced yet.

Rey Mysterio versus Dominik would be a great addition to the card at WWE WrestleMania 39. Time will tell if the dream match will take place at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

