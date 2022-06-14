Update On Tony D'Angelo After Injury Scare At NXT Live Event

Tony D'Angelo suffered an injury scare at a recent NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

He was in a match against Cameron Grimes but it had to be cut short due to D'Angelo suffering an injury. An audience member captured photos of what they believed to be a shoulder injury at the time.

Tony D'Angelo's injury is not thought to be serious

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update that The Don of NXT may not be out for long after all. Meltzer reported that the injury to Tony was neither serious nor part of a storyline in the promotion. Meltzer added that some within WWE were downplaying any possible issues with D'Angelo.

Tony D'Angelo debuted in October of last year and has quite the run in NXT as of late. He racked up victories over Pete Dunne, now known as Butch on SmackDown, and Tommaso Ciampa early in his NXT career.

At NXT In Your House on June 4th, the D'Angelo Family overcame Legado Del Fantasma. As a result of the loss, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro disbanded Legado Del Fantasma and were forced to join D'Angelo's faction.

The timing of additional members joining The D'Angelo Family couldn't be better, as WWE just released a member of the faction due to a policy issue.

Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan was let go this past weekend, but it was not due to budget cuts or a lack of plans for him. Meltzer reported that Donovan was released due to an unknown policy violation and may be brought back to the promotion in a year. Donovan took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his release:

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

