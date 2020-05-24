Tony Khan reveals when Brian Cage signed with AEW

Brian Cage made his AEW debut today and has seemingly been paired up with Tazz

After an entertaining pay-per-view that was AEW Double or Nothing, the promotion held a post-show online scrum with Tony Khan revealing some major news and information. One of the biggest talking points from the show was the debut of Brian Cage who entered as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match.

Brian Cage in many ways dominated the match and had a great showing before going on to win it and becoming the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. As announced by Tony Khan, Brian Cage will be taking on Jon Moxley for his title at AEW Fyter Fest, the details for which will be announced on Dynamite this week.

In another major revelation, Khan told that they had signed Brian Cage since January this year and he always planned to debut him at Double or Nothing. He also revealed that the "Swolverine" was paid throughout his injury.

Tony Khan says the report from @socaluncensored was true in January regarding Brian Cage signing w/ AEW. Also says Cage was paid the whole time he was injured and expected to be cleared in May from the jump.



Ideally they would’ve had Taz/Cage do something sooner, but had to wait — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 24, 2020

Brian Cage in All Elite Wrestling

Brian Cage made his debut tonight on AEW Double or Nothing and became the new #1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. Having been a huge attraction at All In in September 2018, the former Impact World Champion was always expected to sign with the new promotion and he finally did.

He looks set to be a huge part of the roster and might even be the biggest threat in Moxley's path so far. Him getting paired with Tazz only makes things more interesting!