Tony Khan will sign another former major WWE Superstar to AEW after Adam Copeland in hope of shifting momentum, believes veteran 

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) is heading to AEW.

Mone spent about a decade as an active competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. The 31-year-old held several titles, including the RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Title. However, she left the promotion after walking out during an episode of RAW in May 2022.

The former RAW Women's Champion competed in a few matches in NJPW and Stardom in 2023. However, she is currently out of action due to injury. Fans are now speculating about her next move, whether she would return to WWE or join AEW like Adam Copeland (Edge).

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan discussed Mone's future. He predicted that the former superstar would sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think she'll end up in AEW. [You do?] I do. I think they gotta throw a bu*tload of money at her now. They gotta do something that they think is gonna shift momentum," he said. [38:37 - 38:51]

Matt Morgan believes Mercedes Mone will eventually return to WWE

On the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan disclosed that he is sure the 31-year-old former RAW Women's Champion will eventually return to the Stamford-based company.

However, the 47-year-old current mayor of Longwood, Florida, predicted that Mone would have a run in Tony Khan's promotion before making her WWE comeback.

"Oh, she'll eventually go back there. It will happen in my opinion. But I do think she's gonna pass through AEW," he said. [42:18 - 42:25]

