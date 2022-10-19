IMPACT Wrestling legend ODB recently disclosed that WWE CCO Triple H gave her career-changing advice during her time in OVW.

A few years after kicking off her wrestling career in the early 2000s, ODB joined OVW in 2006. At the time, the promotion served as WWE's developmental territory. However, the 44-year-old never made it to WWE television. Instead, she left OVW in 2007 to join IMPACT Wrestling (fka Total Nonstop Action Wrestling).

Speaking to the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, ODB revealed that Triple H was a fan of her work in OVW. The Minnesota native also recalled The Game giving her career-changing advice after receiving an offer to join IMPACT Wrestling in 2007.

"That week, Triple H was actually at OVW. He watched me perform, and I was so nervous to like go up and talk to him. So I go up and talk to him, introduce myself, and he's like, 'I love the character.' He's like, 'Damn, too bad you weren't in the DX days', you know? And he's like, 'I love it,'" ODB said.

The former Knockouts champion added that Hunter advised her to join TNA and told her that'd be good for her career.

"Obviously Vince did not like [me] or my character and [Triple H] was like, 'Take that opportunity you have for TNA. I think that'd be very good for your career'. So thanks, Triple H. He could have said, 'Oh no, stay here, kid. See what works.' But, nope. He said, 'Go, go. Do it,'" she added. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Triple H also gave career-changing advice to a few WWE Superstars

Since the 1990s, Triple H has been one of the locker room leaders in WWE. He also later became a top executive in the Stamford-based promotion. Earlier this year, The Game got elevated to Chief Content Officer.

Over the past few years, Triple H has given career-changing advice to several superstars. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest was one of those wrestlers whose lives changed after listening to The Game's advice.

"What changed my life was when Triple H told me: 'I want to see the person I'm seeing here in the ring. When you're between the ropes you're playing the role of a wrestler but I don't want that, I want to see someone else. When you learn to be yourself, you will have an amazing career.' When he told me that, I didn't understand because I thought, 'How is that? How are you telling me that I don't know how to be myself?' "Until one day, I realized what he was saying and I understood everything," Priest told ViBe & Wrestling. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

