"I even had an employee" - WWE CCO Triple H reveals his surprising first-ever job before wrestling

New WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently revealed his first job before getting into the professional wrestling business.

The Game kicked off his professional wrestling career in the early 1990s. After working briefly on the independent circuit, he joined WCW in 1994. However, he left the promotion a year later to join WWE in 1995. He has since been working for the Stamford-based company.

While many fans may know that Triple H worked at a gym before kicking off his wrestling career, The Game recently revealed to Sports Business Journal that he worked as a paperboy earlier in his life. He also disclosed that he was once a cook at Wendy's.

"It depends on if you count paperboy as a job. I made money at it. I even had an employee because my sister was older than me and made her do most of the work and then I collected all the money and paid her something on the side. But first job I ever worked at was cook at Wendy's," he said.

Triple H took charge of WWE's creative process after Vince McMahon's retirement

Earlier this year, former Chairman Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, then took over and became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Meanwhile, Triple H became the new Chief Content Officer, taking charge of the company's creative process. He has since made several changes to the product, including bringing several released superstars back to the Stamford-based company.

Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest stars to return to the company. The Eater of Worlds made his long-awaited comeback last Saturday at Extreme Rules 2022 following Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit Match.

