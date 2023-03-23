"Too expensive" - a Legendary wrestler confirms he tried getting The Rock for his final match in 2023 but failed

The Rock has not wrestled a full-fledged wrestling match in ages, but continues to be a trending name in wrestling circles. During a recent chat with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, The Great Muta confirmed that he unsuccessfully tried to get Dwayne Johnson for his final match.

The Great Muta will soon be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and rightfully so, as the Japanese legend is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Muta embarked on a highly publicized retirement tour as he wrestled under the iconic moniker for the last time. He even crossed paths with WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura during the tour.

Reports were doing the rounds earlier this year stating that Pro Wrestling Noah officials and The Great Muta attempted to get The Rock into the picture for what could have been a phenomenal dream match. Muta desired to face The Great One; however, as Muta admitted to Marc Raimondi, the showdown against the WWE legend could not materialize due to monetary reasons.

When asked about the proposed match against the Hollywood star, Muta claimed it was just too expensive to make it happen.

"I asked Muto about the report he was trying to get The Rock as his last match. He nodded and said, in English with a smile, "too expensive," tweeted the ESPN journalist.

Keiji Muto might not have gotten The Rock match but is surprised about his impending WWE HOF induction

As announced by WWE, Ric Flair will do the honors of inducting The Great Muta, aka Keiji Muto, into the company's prestigious Hall of Fame.

Despite putting together a career that spanned multiple decades, Muta interestingly never competed inside a WWE ring, and he was pretty surprised when the promotion approached him with the offer.

The four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was initially quite shocked by WWE's call to induct him into the Hall of Fame, as he had not even competed in a single match for the American organization. The Japanese wrestling veteran made the honest admission, as you can view below:

"Muto is still not sure why WWE chose to induct him since he never stepped in a WWE ring before. Muto: "I was like, 'What? Really? Why me?'"

